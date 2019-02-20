|
Richard (Dick) Judson Clemmer
Naples, FL
Richard (Dick) Judson Clemmer, age 76, left his earthly home to bow before his King, Jesus, on February 15, 2019. Dick was born in Akron, Ohio on October 9, 1942 to Carl and Elizabeth (Wilson) Clemmer. He grew up in Naples, Florida where he met his wife of 42 years, Louisa Brack who fondly requests, "Save me a seat, hon."
Dick was loved by all who knew him for his quick wit and smile. He will be remembered for his love of people, the Florida Gators, sailing, and golf. His 40 year career in real estate resulted in a thriving Johnson City business, D&D School of Real Estate, and was preceded by visiting open houses with his kids, being a broker and owner of real estate agencies in FL, NC, TN, and the President of the Board of Realtor in Naples, FL. A hard worker, innovative thinker, diligent teacher, United States Navy veteran, and loving and faithful father, husband, and grandfather, Dick was often seen walking Zachariah, the black standard poodle, on the sidewalks in downtown Johnson City. He
mirrored his Heavenly Father in his tireless, generous, patient, creative, and steadfast spirit.
Dick is survived by his wife Louisa Brack Clemmer, sons Judson Clemmer and David Stevenson, daughters
Cynthia Easterling and Melissa Huisman, and sisters Patricia
Barbour, Catherine Steen and Elizabeth Wilson. He leaves nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Johnson City, TN at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 23. Special thanks to the men of Westminster Presbyterian Church who visited and prayed with him daily during his illness. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
