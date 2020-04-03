|
Richard L. "Joe" Vogel
September 11, 1930 -
April 1, 2020
Richard Lee "Joe" Vogel, 89, died peacefully at home on April 1, 2020, after a life full of love, admiration and countless family memories.
Joe was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on September 11, 1930, to the late Carl and Irene Vogel. He was a loving husband of 62 years to his wife Carole Vogel of Naples, Florida. Joe graduated from Shillington High School and Kutztown University. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the USS Midway and was awarded a National Defense Service Medal. He retired from National Cash Register after 40 years of service as a field engineer. He was a parishioner at Saint William Catholic Church.
Joe and Carole moved to Naples, Florida, from Leola, Pennsylvania in 1999. Joe loved spending time with his family at the family cottage, 'Pop's Pocono Palace', at Lake Alden, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and cruising with his family and friends, the beach, and eating a good meal. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a dear friend to many.
In addition to his wife Carole, Joe is survived by five beautiful daughters and their husbands: Kim and Jesse Hill of Naples, Florida; Tammie and Jeff Baker of Woodstock, Georgia; Lisa and Timothy McCloskey of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Jill and Daniel Otthofer of East Petersburg, Pennsylvania; and Robin and Bill Combs of Jacksonville, Florida; eleven grandchildren: Jason, Natalia and Kassandra Hill; Richard and Katie Partridge, Shawn McCloskey and Jamie Shea; Alex and Erika Otthofer; and Joshua and Lia Combs; and one great-granddaughter, Smyra Hill.
The family would like to thank the caregivers Natalia, Sonis, Nitho, Debbie, and Margaret for the loving care they provided and the VA and Avow Hospice for their support.
The family will hold an on-line memorial service on Saturday, April 4, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered by visiting https://www.legacyoptions.com/.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020