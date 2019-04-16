Resources
Naples, FL

Richard Lee Taylor, 72, of Naples, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Formerly of Washington, D.C., he had been a Naples

resident since 1990. He was born December 24, 1946 in Woodstock, VA, the son of Claude Franklin and Catherine (nee Heishman) Taylor.

Mr. Taylor was a proud

veteran of the U.S. Army and was later employed as a

construction consultant for the federal government.

He is survived by his loving companion, Jane C. Giaimo; his sister, Mary Ann (Gary) Litten; niece, Melissa Price; great niece, Catie Beth Price; and his beloved dog, Sammie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne (nee

Caldwell) Taylor in 2003.

Services will be held in Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial

contributions be made to the Humane Society Naples, www.hsnaples.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019
