Richard Lewis Thompson
Naples - April 16, 1951 - August 18, 2019
Rick Thompson, age 68, passed away on August 18, 2019, while recovering from double-lung transplant surgery in Gainesville, Florida. At the time of his passing, Rick lived with his wife, Alejandra Crawford in Naples, Florida.
Service and compassionate care were the hallmarks of Rick's life. He loved life and made as much as he did of his own life in order to share his talents with others. He excelled in the service & hospitality business while working in restaurants in Naples, FL, and Dennis, MA, on Cape Cod. Following graduation from Cape Cod Community College with his degree in Nursing, Rick worked in the operating room at North Collier Hospital in Naples, FL. Unfortunately for him and those he served, a genetic health condition necessitated the premature end of his gifted nursing career.
Rick's excellence in the workplace was mirrored by his prowess in sports. His commitment to remaining physically fit, to the best of his ability, at all times in his life, made a significant difference to withstanding the ever-increasing toll that Alpha One took on his life, even in the years before he was aware of its presence. Rick's natural and cultivated athleticism might have enabled him to prosper in triathlons and other chosen athletic contests, were it not for his pulmonary handicap.
Rick's passing leaves a hole in many hearts. Rick is survived by his wife, Alejandra Crawford, his stepdaughter Melisa Samantha Jaime, his stepson-in-law, Carlos Alberto Castillo, and his step granddaughter, Karly-Samantha Castillo. He is predeceased by his parents, Constance Thompson Mullin and his stepfather, Warren (Moon) Mullin, both of Naples, and his sister, Martha M. Thompson. Rick is also survived by his older brothers, Bruce K. Thompson of Katonah, NY, and David G. Thompson of Madison, NJ, along with six grown nieces and nephews and their children.
According to Rick's wishes, his ashes were taken by family to Cape Cod for disposition.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019