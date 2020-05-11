|
Richard M. Doherty
Naples - Richard M. Doherty, Age 86 passed away at his home, 6085 Andros Way, Naples, FL 34119 on May 7, 2020 following a long illness. He is survived by Eda (nee Turbini), his loving wife of 55 years, his sister Mary Elizabeth Gardella of Haverhill, MA, and his 6 nieces and nephews.
Dick was born in Haverhill, MA in 1933. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and attended Northeastern University to become an electrical engineer which led to a long career with GTE and Raytheon Corp. He retired in 1995 to enjoy spending time at their NH Lake house and Florida. The Dohertys lived in Chelmsford, MA then moved to Groton, MA in 1984, and to Naples, FL in 2015.
One of his proudest achievements was the fulfillment of his dream of building his own 42 ft. Trimaran which he completed in his Chelmsford backyard. After five years of hard work, the Triton IV was launched in Salem Harbor, MA in June, 1977. The Dohertys enjoyed sailing Dick's dream for 10 years before retiring it to the Carribean.
Dick was a long standing member of the Chelmsford Elks, participating in many philanthropic activities. He was also a member of St. Agnes Parish in Naples, FL.
His many friends and family will remember his extraordinary zest for life, his gracious hospitality and his devoted friendship. Eda says "he loved parties as much as parades. He will be sorely missed.
Funeral Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church, May 14th at 9am.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020