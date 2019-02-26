Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home
105 W. Main St
Franklin, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home
105 W. Main St,
Franklin, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Clarks Chapel Methodist Church
999 Clarks Chapel Rd
Franklin, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Marion Holland


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Marion Holland Obituary
Richard Marion Holland

Naples, FL

Richard Marion Holland, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL. He was born October 18, 1940 in Franklin, NC to the late Troy and Margie Fox Holland also of Franklin, NC.

Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rachel

Holland (Brown) and sons Douglas (Sue) Holland and Kendall (Kimberly) Holland. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Courtney (Eric) Short, Cody (Michele)

Holland, Kendall Holland Jr., and Dylan (Kamy) Holland; eight great-grandchildren, Andrea, Rylin, Taryn, Leytin, Oliver, Oakley, Kacy, Kentlee, and another great-grandchild due in August of this year.

He is also survived by his siblings, Mildred (Jim)

Pennington, Edward (Betty) Holland, and Ina Mae (Gene) Enloe, and sister- in-law Deborah Holland. ,He was

preceded in death by his siblings, Veril Holland and Chuck (Debra) Holland.

Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He arrived in Naples in 1957 and went to work for the Wynn's as a bag boy. He worked his way up to manager and retired after thirty years. He then proceeded to work with his son, Doug, at the family store, Doug's Buy Rite, and then retired again in 2010. He was a founding member of the Naples Nites Lion's Club. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

Visitation will be in Naples, FL on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples FL 34109.

Visitation will be in Franklin, NC on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. at Bryant

Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St, Franklin, NC 28734, followed by a graveside service at 5 p.m. at Clarks Chapel Methodist Church, 999 Clarks Chapel Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Naples Nites Lion's Club or to . For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now