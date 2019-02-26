Richard Marion Holland



Naples, FL



Richard Marion Holland, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL. He was born October 18, 1940 in Franklin, NC to the late Troy and Margie Fox Holland also of Franklin, NC.



Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rachel



Holland (Brown) and sons Douglas (Sue) Holland and Kendall (Kimberly) Holland. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Courtney (Eric) Short, Cody (Michele)



Holland, Kendall Holland Jr., and Dylan (Kamy) Holland; eight great-grandchildren, Andrea, Rylin, Taryn, Leytin, Oliver, Oakley, Kacy, Kentlee, and another great-grandchild due in August of this year.



He is also survived by his siblings, Mildred (Jim)



Pennington, Edward (Betty) Holland, and Ina Mae (Gene) Enloe, and sister- in-law Deborah Holland. ,He was



preceded in death by his siblings, Veril Holland and Chuck (Debra) Holland.



Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He arrived in Naples in 1957 and went to work for the Wynn's as a bag boy. He worked his way up to manager and retired after thirty years. He then proceeded to work with his son, Doug, at the family store, Doug's Buy Rite, and then retired again in 2010. He was a founding member of the Naples Nites Lion's Club. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.



Visitation will be in Naples, FL on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples FL 34109.



Visitation will be in Franklin, NC on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. at Bryant



Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St, Franklin, NC 28734, followed by a graveside service at 5 p.m. at Clarks Chapel Methodist Church, 999 Clarks Chapel Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Naples Nites Lion's Club or to .