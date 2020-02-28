|
Richard Miller
Fort Myers Beach - Richard "Dick" H. Miller, 96, of Fort Myers Beach, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1924, in Toledo, OH.
Dick was a World War II Veteran, a retired Chrysler executive, and an avid golfer whose proudest moment was his hole-in-one at Pebble Beach, CA.
He is survived by his loving wife Ruth, six children, seven grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Jim.
A Memorial Service will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Grosse Pointe Methodist Church, Grosse Pointe, MI, or Beach United Methodist Church, Fort Myers Beach, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020