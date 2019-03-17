Resources
Richard "Dick" O'Neill

Naples, FL

Richard "Dick" O'Neill, 88 of Naples, passed on March 14, 2019, he was the loving husband of Lynn (Streiff) O'Neill, loving father of Melissa (Mike) Sax of Morris, MN, Scott (Linda)Murdock, of Englewood, CO. Richard "Rick" (Kari) O'Neill, of Madison WI., grandfather of Pam Sax, of Minneapolis, MN and Nicole (Paul) Bryngelson, and baby Brayden, of Blaine MN. Brother of Marlyn Nelson of White Bear Lake MN, Tom (Peggy) of Tibourn, CA. he was predeceased by his parents Frank L and Eleanor (Starr) O'Neill and his brother Lawrence O'Neill.

Interment will be held at a later date in St. Paul Minnesota
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
