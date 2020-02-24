Resources
Richard Peter Bischak

Richard Peter Bischak Obituary
Richard Peter Bischak

Naples - Richard Peter Bischak passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 80.

He is predeceased by his parents Olga & Alex and 6 brothers.

Rich was originally from New Jersey where he worked in the restaurant business and building maintenance. Being an animal lover, he rescued and adopted numerous dogs. He retired to Naples, FL in 2002 with his life companion, Millie.

He enjoyed his Assisted Living community where he was always involved with bingo, gardening, movies, swimming and dancing. The most rewarding for Rich was going to visit residents in memory care with his beloved dog, Prince.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020
