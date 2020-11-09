Richard "Dick" T. MerrillNaples - Richard "Dick" T. Merrill, 92, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 in Naples, Florida. He was preceded in death by parents T. William and Mary Ann Colvin Merrill, sister Suzanne Matschke and beloved wife Lisi "Lee" of 66 years. He is survived by his sons, Bill Merrill (Jenny) of Las Vegas NV, Jim Merrill of Reading, PA, and Steve Merrill (Kimberly) of Knoxville, TN., grandchildren Andrew Merrill (Meagan) and Kristina Gasiorek (Derek), step grandchildren Lisa and Diane Chueng and great grandchildren Logan and Nolan Merrill and Jayce and Camden Gasiorek.Dick was born and raised in Hinsdale, Illinois before attending the University of Missouri and earning bachelor degrees in journalism and business administration in 1950. He was also a proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He subsequently entered the Air Force as a commissioned officer during the Korean War and was stationed at Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts where he met his future wife Lee. They were married on the base in 1952.Following their Air Force service, they moved to the Chicago suburbs in 1953, where Dick began his illustrious four decade career with Commerce Clearing House, Inc. (CCH). He started out as a copy editor and was promoted to numerous other positions over the years, ultimately advancing to President and Chief Executive Officer in 1980. During his tenure as President, CCH grew substantially, especially overseas and became a Fortune 500 company. There were over 6,000 employees worldwide when Dick retired at the helm in 1991. He was instrumental in the creation and development of CCH's international headquarters in Riverwoods, Illinois. He also served on the Board of Directors for CCH, numerous CCH subsidiaries and several other unaffiliated companies.Dick and Lee had a great fondness for the Fort Myers/Naples area. They moved to Naples permanently upon Dick's retirement. They had many wonderful days of joy and happiness while living in the Wyndemere Country Club community for 23 years. Some of their favorite pastimes were walking to the club for lunch or dinner and enjoying the frequent company of visiting family members and friends. Dick, in particular took great pleasure playing golf with his three sons and guests and later watching his sons on the course when he could no longer play.In their final years, starting in 2014, they lived at the Barrington Terrace of Naples assisted living facility. They were extremely grateful for the loving kindness and exemplary care they received.Dick was a wonderful person, kind, generous, a man of integrity, and a true gentleman. He was loved very much by his family and admired by many people that knew him and will be greatly missed.Services and burial were held privately with family members and close friends in Naples and at the Bronswood Cemetery in Oak Brook, Illinois where he was laid to rest next to his wife Lee.