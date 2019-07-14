|
Richard Taylor
Naples - On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Richard Taylor of Naples, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 73 due to complications from heart valve surgery.
Rich was born in Illinois in 1945 to Charles and Pauline Taylor. He received his bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University in 1969 and married Mary Lou MacKenzie after graduation. He originally met Mary Lou at his first job as a stock boy at her parents' grocery store in Hinsdale.
Rich's career in the newspaper printing press industry afforded him the opportunity to travel throughout the country and live in the Pacific Northwest, Texas, and Ohio. He worked for Rockwell Goss International, PEC, and George R. Hall Contracting where he was President until his retirement in 1998.
Upon retiring, Rich and Mary Lou moved to Naples where he enjoyed boating and cycling, and spending time with his family. He was an active volunteer at the Sugden Theater, the REVS Institute, and the Conservancy of SW Florida. He also served as the Treasurer of the Isles of Capri Community Center.
Rich will be remembered by his friends and family for his storytelling, quick wit, and joking nature. He had the reputation of being "Mr. Fix It" and rarely missed watching Jeopardy. In addition to his wife of almost 50 years, Rich is survived by his daughters Amy Moses (Rob) and Andrea Frostino, and four grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Julia and Alex.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rich's memory to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida (www.conservancy.org) where he served as a volunteer museum docent and snake handler for 15 years.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 14, 2019