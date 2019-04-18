|
|
Richard Taylor Curvin
Naples, FL
Richard Taylor Curvin, 78, died peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, of injuries sustained in a March 22 car accident. He was surrounded by family at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, FL.
He was born in Huntington, NY, on December 3, 1940, the oldest child of Winthrop S. and Olive A.
(Taylor) Curvin. He attended
Huntington schools and was a
starting basketball player for his team at Simpson High School. He graduated in 1958 and then attended Hobart College in Geneva, NY, graduating in 1963 with a degree in political science.
He followed his father into the world of finance, first at L.F. Rothschild, where he became a partner and head municipal bond trader, then at John Nuveen and Co. as a senior vice president and manager of sales and trading. He was well known for hiring and firing aggressively to build strong bond departments, and he spent the rest of his career at Credit Suisse First Boston, rising to a top spot at the firm. By the time he retired as one of the firm's four managing directors in 1983, he was running the sales, trading, and research divisions for both fixed income and equities.
In 1968, he purchased a historic property on Owasco Lake, where he had spent time as a child at his grandmother's
cottage. He spent weekends at the lake and eventually retired there (later spending the winters in Naples, FL). Over fifty years, Woodside hosted five childhoods and
hundreds of family celebrations. It became the center of
Dick's interests in fishing, tennis, boating, and collecting. He assembled extensive collections of classic cars, wooden and racing boats, vintage outboard motors that he restored to (mostly) working condition, and antique fishing equipment. He loved nothing more than his family. His idea of a perfect evening was one we were fortunate to share countless times--a sunset ride on Owasco Lake in a wooden boat, and a chance to share his knowledge of his beloved lake and its history.
He was a member of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, the Antique and Classic Boat Society, the Golden Gate Tennis Group, and the Municipal Bond Club of New York
He is survived by five children: Catherine T. Curvin (William Springstead) and Christopher H. Curvin (Heather), from his 1963 marriage to Nancy Weir Curvin; and Clinton G. Curvin (fiancee Patricia Antonios), Calvin E. Curvin, and Clayton L. Curvin, from his 1984 marriage to Jeanette Sulzbach Curvin. He is survived by a brother, Ronald Curvin (Penny) of
Moravia, NY and Tarpon Springs, FL, and a sister, Jeanette Porter (LJ), of Denver, CO. He leaves four grandchildren, Noah and Alison Springstead of Ballston Spa, NY, and
Kaitlyn and Claire Curvin of Delanson, NY; and five
nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion, Monique Renaldo.
The family is grateful to the nurses and doctors at Lee Memorial Hospital for their kindness and professionalism. A memorial service will be held at Cambier Park, Naples, at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 20 for Florida friends,
family, and neighbors. All are welcome. A second service of remembrance will be held at Woodside this summer for New York friends; arrangements are pending. Dick's final resting place will be near Owasco Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial
contributions may be made to the Finger Lakes Boating Museum at 8231 Pleasant Valley Road, Hammondsport, NY 14840, or online at www.flbm.org. Arrangements are by
Fuller Funeral Home, Naples.
