Richard W. Fraer



Naples, FL



Richard W. Fraer, a veteran of the Korean conflict, passed away peacefully in his home in Naples, Florida on April 15, 2019. Dick was raised In Green-Tree Pittsburgh and was a graduate of Dormount High School. He was raised by his father, Fredrick and his mother, Bertha. He was preceded by his brother, Fred and his sister, Mildred. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Fraer and his beloved Ann E. Crail; his son, Richard James Fraer and his wife Cindy, and their two daughters, Natalie and Valerie and his great grandson, Jaxon. Richard was an electrician by trade and owner of Fraer Electric. Richard joined the Union in 1949 and has been a member of local # 5 for almost 70 years. Dick and Ann have enjoyed coming to Naples for over 22 years. Although Dick was retired, he stayed busy helping his friends in Naples. He will be missed by those who's lives he touched, with his many wonderful stories.



Services and burial are being held in Pittsburgh. Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019