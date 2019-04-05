Services
Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home
232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 886-3388
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home
232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive S D A Church
3350 Clarcona Road
Apopka, FL
Richardeen "RICKI" Jones

Richardeen "RICKI" Jones Obituary
Richardeen "RICKI" Jones

Jacksonville, FL

Funeral Services for

Richardeen Jones "RICKI" age 83

formerly of Jacksonville, FL; who passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2019, will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Olive S D A Church 3350 Clarcona Road,

Apopka, FL. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens Apopka, FL. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Zanders Memorial Chapel 232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd, Apopka, from 5:00-7:00 P.M.

www. zanders funeralhome. com

"A Zanders Service"

(407) 886-3388 * (407)886-5656 (FAX)
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019
