Ricky David Pye
Naples - Ricky David Pye, 73, of Naples, FL lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on June 5, 2020. He was born in Spartanburg, SC on August 19, 1946. He was married to the love of his life, Linda Fay Pye on July 2, 1966. Ricky worked in the dental industry for 35 years before moving to Naples, FL where he worked with his wife at Macys. Ricky was loved as Santa Clause at Macys for 14 years. Ricky and Linda were even known as Mr. and Mrs. Macys and won an award for "Cutest Couple" in 2019. Ricky liked traveling, fishing, and loved helping people any way he could and was always there for everybody. He is survived by his wife, Linda Fay Pye. Services will take place at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108) with a Visitation on Wednesday, June 10 from 7pm-9pm and a Funeral Service on Thursday, June 11 at 12pm.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
