Rita A. Wurster
Bonita Springs - Rita A. Wurster beloved wife, mother and grandmother died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Bonita Springs, FL after a long battle with dementia. She was born May 28, 1932 in Celina, OH a daughter of the late Clarence and Ludvina (neé Rammel) Borger. She had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1986 coming from Dayton, OH.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Glen A. Wurster; daughter, Julie Cosgrove of Bonita Springs; son, Richard Wurster (Jasmin) of Columbus, OH; two grandchildren, Kelly Cosgrove and Jeremy Wurster; sisters, Doris Robinson of Celina, OH and Marie Gottes of Kettering, OH; brother, Carl "Butch" Borger of Celina, OH as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Paul and sisters, Jane and Sr. Joann.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:15 PM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL where Rita was a parishioner.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her memory to the or to .
To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020