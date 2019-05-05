|
Rita Armstrong Kasper
Naples, FL
Rita Armstrong Kasper, 90, of Naples, Florida and formerly from Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. Rita was born in New Richmond, Wisconsin on
September 2, 1928. She
attended St. Mary's High School in Faribault, Minnesota where she excelled in academics and field hockey. Rita graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota in 1949.
In the early 1950s, she worked for advertising firms in Chicago and Boston before working for Campbell Mithun Advertising in Minneapolis. In 1954 she married Dr. Robert Kasper in Minneapolis. In the 1970's, Rita served on the Board of Trustees for the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.
She loved playing tennis, traveling the world, and being with her family. She is survived by her son, David Kasper; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kasper; and grandchildren, Will and Madeline Kasper. She was preceded in death by husband Robert, son Tom, and daughter Ann.
Rita was blessed with a great sense of humor and was kind and gracious to all she met. Special thoughts go out to her friends who were so near and dear to her, including Alison Percival and family, Pam Weston, Debbie McNally, Barbara Campbell, Veetsie Ryan, Pat Bessette, Ramona Lockhart, and Nancy Horn, and to those she's with now including Barbara Flanagan Sanford and Barbara Braman Bentson. Thanks are expressed to the wonderful management and staff of the Marbella and the Cove at Pelican Bay. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 5, 2019