Rita Ginsberg Bush, born January 27, 1927 in New York, New York, died in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina on May 2nd at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Julius and Esther Ginsberg, and is survived by Martin Bush, her husband of 71 years, her sons Julian of St. Louis, Missouri, Richard (Debra) of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Michael (Amy) of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, and her daughter Claudia Cummings (Barry) of New York, New York, as well as five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Rita was a graduate of City College of New York and of Southern Connecticut State College, and taught at Katherine Brennan School, Worthington Hooker School, and other elementary schools in New Haven for thirty-five years. Upon her retirement she and Martin moved to Naples, Florida. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held when circumstances permit.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 3 to May 5, 2020
