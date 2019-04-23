Rita Orons



Naples, FL



Rita Orons (nee Chudnove), 88, of Naples, Florida, passed away on April 20, 2019, with her loving husband, Stanley Orons at her side.



Rita was born on



November 24, 1930 in New York City. She moved to Philadelphia,



Pennsylvania as a child and was raised by her parents, Sophie and Philip Chudnove. Rita is survived by her four beloved children: Amy Orons, Andrew Orons (Jo), Philip Orons (Nancy), and LuAnne



Fisher (Ronny). She is also survived by 12 beloved grandchildren (Stephanie, Rachel, Ben, Melissa, Abby, Adrian, Janna, Samantha, Jared, Jordyn, Sophie, and Matthew), and one great grandchild, (Lily) with one more on the way.



Rita graduated from Overbrook High School in Philadelphia and worked as a "full charge" bookkeeper at a very young age - an accomplishment she always took pride in. Shortly thereafter she married Dr. Stanley Orons and they settled in Havertown, PA where they remained until 1982 when Stan's career took them to Cleveland, and in 1998 retired to Naples, Florida. She was a very devoted mother, wonderful wife, and very happy to operate her own antique business for many years in Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Florida. While in Cleveland she also managed Stanley's medical office.



She loved to play tennis, bridge, racket ball and to



entertain at home and travel the world. She and Stanley were members of Wyndemere Country Club in Naples for 20 happy years and recently relocated to the Carlisle



Community in Naples.



Most important to her was her family whom she adored and because she was an only child, she took great pride and enjoyed much pleasure from her four children, 12



grandchildren and her new great grandchild Lily.



She will forever be remembered in the hearts of her family as a great lady as well as a wonderful mother and extraordinary wife and companion to Stanley, the love of her life. Rita and Stan would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 19th.



Funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples,



Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people make donations in support of the Avow Hospice of Naples, Florida.