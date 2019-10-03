|
|
Robert A. Christie
Naples - Robert A. Christie, age 77 of Naples, FL passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Robert was born on July 16, 1942 in La Paz, Bolivia and moved to the United States at the age of 18. In 1963, he enlisted in the US Navy and served honorably as an electronic technician aboard the USS Lake Champlain. He became a naturalized American citizen in 1966. It was during a visit to New York City aboard the Lake Champlain that Robert met his future wife, Roswitha Maria Raad. Roswitha and Robert were married on June 5, 1965 and shared the next 53 years together. They enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family and friends. Upon his discharge from the US Navy, Robert began a long career as an electrical engineer with RCA Group.During his tenure with them, he worked on such notable projects at the Apollo Program for NASA and the construction of Space Mountain at Walt Disney World. Robert was a devoted brother, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his brothers James, George, Alex and Harry and sisters Graciela and Ligia, his son Michael R. Christie, Daughter Noelle C. Mickey and granddaughters Hope Mickey and Evelyn Mickey. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his brothers, sisters, children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St Monica's Episcopal Church located at 7070 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34119. For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019