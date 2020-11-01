1/1
Robert A. "Bob" Pisa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" A. Pisa

Estero - Robert A. "Bob" Pisa, 68, of Estero, passed away on October 26 in Bonita Springs following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and is now in the hands of the Lord. He was the beloved husband of Rita A.(neé Mullen) Pisa.

Bob was born on September the 19th, 1952, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Anthony and Mildred (neé De Caro) Pisa. He grew up locally and upon graduation continued his educational pursuits, earning his Bachelor of Science from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY. He continued a long career in the Semiconductor Industry working for Analog Devices, Polaroid Corporation, Promis Systems, Brooks Automation, and ASG. After leaving Corporate America he began another career as a Real Estate Agent and Broker receiving many Silver, Gold, Platinum and Five-Star Awards along the way. Bob also owned his own business and successfully sold it to a national affiliation.

Bob loved spending quiet time with his wife and one of their greatest treasures was their recent trip to Italy.

Bob was an incredible man of class full of wisdom tempered with logical, level thought. He shared his strength of spirit with everyone he could, whether through acting as the voice of reason, technical support, cars, home repairs, automation, fine wines, or advising them on great Italian cooking. His kindness and generosity shone through his thoughts and actions with a character you could unequivocally trust. He would lead by example through hard work, professional dedication, and caring for clients like he would his own family. His faith was a driving force in his life bringing him great peace. He held great optimism throughout his life and, even in his diagnosis, he was proud to contribute to the knowledge of this disease with the hope that it can finally be beaten.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife Rita A. Pisa (neé Mullen), and brother Anthony (Latona) Pisa of FL. Brother in law to Sister Marian Mullen RSM of NY, Harry "Matt" (Brenda) Mullen of VA, Nancy (Steven) Pratt of NY, John (Marilyn) Mullen of NY, Tom (Dawn) Mullen of CO, Jim (Yvonne) Mullen of KY, Michael (Marilyn) Mullen of NY. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends including his lifelong brotherhood with Albert DiBernardo. His presence will be sorely missed..

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved