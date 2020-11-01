Robert "Bob" A. Pisa
Estero - Robert A. "Bob" Pisa, 68, of Estero, passed away on October 26 in Bonita Springs following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and is now in the hands of the Lord. He was the beloved husband of Rita A.(neé Mullen) Pisa.
Bob was born on September the 19th, 1952, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Anthony and Mildred (neé De Caro) Pisa. He grew up locally and upon graduation continued his educational pursuits, earning his Bachelor of Science from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY. He continued a long career in the Semiconductor Industry working for Analog Devices, Polaroid Corporation, Promis Systems, Brooks Automation, and ASG. After leaving Corporate America he began another career as a Real Estate Agent and Broker receiving many Silver, Gold, Platinum and Five-Star Awards along the way. Bob also owned his own business and successfully sold it to a national affiliation.
Bob loved spending quiet time with his wife and one of their greatest treasures was their recent trip to Italy.
Bob was an incredible man of class full of wisdom tempered with logical, level thought. He shared his strength of spirit with everyone he could, whether through acting as the voice of reason, technical support, cars, home repairs, automation, fine wines, or advising them on great Italian cooking. His kindness and generosity shone through his thoughts and actions with a character you could unequivocally trust. He would lead by example through hard work, professional dedication, and caring for clients like he would his own family. His faith was a driving force in his life bringing him great peace. He held great optimism throughout his life and, even in his diagnosis, he was proud to contribute to the knowledge of this disease with the hope that it can finally be beaten.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife Rita A. Pisa (neé Mullen), and brother Anthony (Latona) Pisa of FL. Brother in law to Sister Marian Mullen RSM of NY, Harry "Matt" (Brenda) Mullen of VA, Nancy (Steven) Pratt of NY, John (Marilyn) Mullen of NY, Tom (Dawn) Mullen of CO, Jim (Yvonne) Mullen of KY, Michael (Marilyn) Mullen of NY. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends including his lifelong brotherhood with Albert DiBernardo. His presence will be sorely missed..
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.