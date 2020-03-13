|
|
Robert A. Thomas
Naples - Robert A. "Bob" Thomas, 88, of Naples, FL passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Bentley Village Care Center. Formerly of Naples, FL he had been a Naples resident since 1991. Bob was born September 27, 1931 in Athens County, OH a son of the late Robert and Ada (Clay) Thomas. His family moved to Logan County in 1942.
He married Mary Hall in 1952 and they had two sons, Tim, who passed away in 1971 and Lindsay, who passed away in 1995. Bob established Thomas and Marker Construction Company in 1965 in Bellefontaine, OH and served as President until 1983 when he retired.
Bob and Mary moved to Imperial Golf Estates, Naples, FL in 1991 and were members of Imperial Golf Club, of which Bob was President of the Club three times. Mr. Thomas loved his Lance Airplane and the many trips he and Mary took. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf with Mary. Bob was a very special person.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Mary G. Thomas; and his brother, Don (Ruth) Thomas of Findley, OH; as well as Don's three children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of AVOW Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Sympathy correspondence to Mary may be directed to Concierge ECH, 701 Retreat Drive, Naples, FL 34110 Attn: Mrs. Robert Thomas, Bentley Village. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020