Robert Arnold Walker
Cross City - Robert Arnold Walker Sr. was born on January 6, 1921 on Marco Island, Florida. He passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Cross City, Florida. His loving wife Inez passed November 3, 2000. He is survived by 7 children, Robert Arnold Walker Jr. of Sarasota, FL., Larry Leroy Walker of Port Charlotte, FL., Geraldine Inez Smith of Naples, FL., Harold David Walker of Tennessee, Helen Joan Sikes of Cross City, FL., Ricky Richard Walker of Naples, FL. and Ellen May Sikes of Cross City, FL. He leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13 from 6 pm-8 pm at Fuller Funeral Home 1625 Pine Ridge Road Naples, Fl., where the Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 am followed by burial at Naples Memorial Gardens. For online condolences visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019