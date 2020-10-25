1/1
Robert Arthur Turner
{ "" }
Robert Arthur Turner

Naples - Robert Arthur Turner, 38, of Naples passed away October, 22, 2020. Born in Naples, he was the son of Mark Turner and Mary Bucel along with step-father, Daryle Bucel. A graduate of Gulf Coast High School, class of 2001. Robbie created custom fishing rods at Surf & Turf Custom for over 20 years. He also worked in the bakery at Wynn's Market for 20 years.

Robbie was an avid outdoorsman in the field and on the water. His true passion was turkey hunting. He always said there was nothing better than a big, strutting turkey gobbling from the roost. He was a master custom fishing rod builder and passionate family man. The only thing he loved more than being outdoors was spending time with his wife, kids and family.

Robbie is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 14 years, Ashley; his children, Nash and Emerson Turner; his sisters, Georgia Bucel; Katherine (Christopher) Sutherland; Step-sister, Ashley (Jake) Ismert; Grandmother, Trudy Hendry, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 10:00 am at Ocean Church, 22100 S Tamiami Trail, Estero, FL 33928. Doors will open at 9:30 am. Following the service, friends and family are welcome to a luncheon, fellowship, and silent auction at the Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave NE, Naples, FL 34120. Burial will take place in Sedalia, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to the following Venmo account: @RobbieAshley-Turner. For online condolences, please visit fullernaples.com.




Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
