|
|
Robert B. Miller (Bob)
On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Robert B. Miller (Bob) passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 82. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 60 years, Marcia Miller (nee Smith); his children and their spouses: Paige Mangan (Tom), Scott Miller (Patty), the late Bruce Miller (Beth), Marcia Wefelmeier (Peter); his 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was born in Philadelphia and married his high school sweetheart, Marcia. He was a marine who always maintained Semper Fi at his core. In 1960, he began his 50-year career in the insurance industry, starting out as an insurance adjuster at Crum & Forster in Philadelphia while putting himself through college at night and raising a family. He graduated with Honors from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Business School, in 1963. He obtained his CPCU (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter) designation from the Insurance Institute of America in 1969 and became a Certified Arbitrator, Mediator and Umpire in the latter part of his career. Among his many accomplishments, Bob served as the Chief Claim Officer at both Crum & Forster until 1992, and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group for over 17 years until his retirement in 2012. During his career at both C&F and Mitsui, he developed and implemented claim practices and procedures for all lines of business, including major claim management practices which are still followed to this day and serve as guidelines for best claim practices. He is fondly remembered by many in the insurance industry, as a teacher, mentor and colleague who had a positive impact on many people.
Bob and Marcia retired to Naples, FL, where they have many friends whom they consider family. Bob served on the board of his country club as well as his homeowners' association. He loved to spend time golfing and working on his model trains and boats.
Due to COVID-19, the memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 5 to May 7, 2020