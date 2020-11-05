1/1
Robert Bottona
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Bottona

Naples - Robert Bottona, 73, of Naples Florida passed away on November 2, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Patricia Clark Bottona.

Bob was born in Newark, New Jersey the son of Reno and Thelma Bottona. After graduating high school he joined the Navy and served 4 years during the Vietnam Conflict. During that time he received a Distinguished Medal Citation for his service. After returning home he pursued a career in the insurance industry but realized that there was something more that he wanted to do in life. With that in mind he joined the Orange New Jersey police department and not long after that he made a move to the South Orange New Jersey police department. During his 30 year career as a police officer not only did he perform his daily duties as a police officer but he was a fire arms instructor and a Range Master for the town of South Orange. He retired after this lofty career as a Lieutenant. Upon his retirement he and his wife moved to the Florida keys to pursue their love of fishing. They later moved to Naples Florida.

He is also survived by his sister and her husband, Renee and David Amoscato, his 2 nephews and their families, Jeffrey and Emily Amoscato along with their children Ethan, Tanner and Landon, and Matthew and Brittany Amoscato along with their children Lucas and Mia.

A memorial service is planned for a future date.

Memorial contributions to St. Jude's or Shriners Hospitals.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved