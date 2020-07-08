Robert Clement Jameson



Robert Clement Jameson, Jerry, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Born November 3, 1930 in Bangor, Maine, he was one of five children of Mary Loyola Largay Jameson and Louis Mullen Jameson. He attended Bangor schools including Higgins Classical Institute, John Bapst High School, and he attended the University of Maine. During the Korean War, Jerry served in the United States Air Force.



On February 11, 1960, Jerry married the woman of his dreams, Sheila Bell Jameson, also of Bangor. Banking was Jerry's chosen career, serving in Presque Isle and Auburn, Maine, Nashua, NH, and New Britain, CT. In addition, he successfully owned and operated Sound Acceptance, a bank service.



In addition to his wife, Sheila, he leaves three children: Julie Jameson Flynn and husband Shaun of Holderness, NH, Joseph Patrick Jameson of Naples, FLA, and Megan Jameson D'Eramo, Concord, MA. He adored his three grandchildren: Shaun Michael Flynn, MD, Rose Elizabeth Flynn, and Margaret (Maggie) Jameson D'Eramo. He was a devoted sports enthusiast, especially for the Boston Red Sox and for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He was especially proud that his son, Joseph, graduated from the University of Notre Dame (1986).



In retirement, Jerry and Sheila moved to Florida where they enjoyed golf, tennis and warm friendships, especially at Pelican Marsh Country Club and Marriott Marco Island Golf Club. They traveled extensively and delighted in exploring the Intracoastal Waterway around Naples and Marco Island on their boat.



The burial for Jerry will be July 14 at Sarasota National Cemetery with an Air Force Honor Guard. The family would like to thank the Palms of Punta Gorda and Tidewell Hospice for their compassionate care of Jerry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tidewell Foundation, 5595 Rand Avenue, Sarasota, FLA 34328.









