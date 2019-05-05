|
|
Robert (Bob) DeShetler
Fremont, MI
Robert (Bob) DeShetler of Fremont, Michigan passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Bob was born on February 8, 1921 in Toledo, Ohio where he grew up and graduated from the University of Toledo. He married Selma (Sally) Schwartz, also of Toledo on April 27, 1946. Bob and Sally resided on Chardonnay Blvd. at the Vineyards for many winters and were active members of Vineyards Country Club where they golfed and Bob was an active tennis player. Bob and Sally were members of the Naples United Church of Christ until they moved back to Fremont full-time. Crandell – Fremont Chapel www.crandellfh.com
Published in Naples Daily News on May 5, 2019