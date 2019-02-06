|
Robert (Bob) E. Bowman
Marietta, GA
Robert (Bob) E. Bowman died February 1, 2019. He was born November 3, 1933 in Beckley, West Virginia to Elmer Bowman and Geneva Bradley. He had a sister, Norma Lee Bowman Fisher that preceded him in death. Bob joined the Navy and served as an aviation electrician during the Korean War. After discharged from the Navy, Bob worked in a variety of pharmaceutical rep roles in the DC area. In 1975 he moved to beautiful Naples, Florida to open Bowman Office Supplies.
Bob was a deacon and active member of First Baptist Church of Naples, FL. He dedicated his time to multiple charities, and was an member of the Rotary and Optimist Club of Naples, FL. He was an avid golfer who proudly achieved 2 holes-in-one!
Bob finished out his professional career with Prudential Realty working alongside his wife, Barbara Bowman. He retired to Marietta, GA in 2011 where he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Robert is survived by his wife, Barbara Bowman and her daughters and their families, his son Mark Bowman, grandson Michael Bowman and wife Robin and 2 great grandchildren, Lucas and Grace.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019