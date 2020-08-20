Robert E. Heltzel Jr.
ROBERT E. HELTZEL, JR., age 73. Beloved husband of Heidi (nee Browning); dear father of Jenny Farrior (Julian) of Boulder, CO, Katie Ricotti (fiancé Rocco DiPuccio), Maggie Schumacher (Brett), Robin Heltzel of Pittsburgh and Erin Moore (Tim); cherished grandfather of Robert, Leo, Marley, James, Izzy, Elizabeth, Andy and Charlie; loving brother of Paul (deceased) (Rosemary), Lawrence, Carl (Judi), Mary Jo Richards (Ken), Mark (deceased) and Michael (Barb). In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. An outdoor Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Tudor House Garden of Gilmour Academy, 34001 Cedar Rd., Gates Mills, OH 44040. Please use Cedar Road entrance. Interment private, All Souls Cemetery, Warren. The family will receive friends at the SCHULTE & MAHON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 5252 MAYFIELD RD., LYNDHURST (BETWEEN RICHMOND AND BRAINARD) FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 FROM 2 TO 6 P.M. Please sign Tribute Wall at: schultemahonmurphy.com