Robert E. Heltzel Jr.
1947 - 2020
ROBERT E. HELTZEL, JR., age 73. Beloved husband of Heidi (nee Browning); dear father of Jenny Farrior (Julian) of Boulder, CO, Katie Ricotti (fiancé Rocco DiPuccio), Maggie Schumacher (Brett), Robin Heltzel of Pittsburgh and Erin Moore (Tim); cherished grandfather of Robert, Leo, Marley, James, Izzy, Elizabeth, Andy and Charlie; loving brother of Paul (deceased) (Rosemary), Lawrence, Carl (Judi), Mary Jo Richards (Ken), Mark (deceased) and Michael (Barb). In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. An outdoor Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Tudor House Garden of Gilmour Academy, 34001 Cedar Rd., Gates Mills, OH 44040. Please use Cedar Road entrance. Interment private, All Souls Cemetery, Warren. The family will receive friends at the SCHULTE & MAHON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 5252 MAYFIELD RD., LYNDHURST (BETWEEN RICHMOND AND BRAINARD) FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 FROM 2 TO 6 P.M. Please sign Tribute Wall at: schultemahonmurphy.com





Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
02:30 PM
outdoors at Gilmour Academy Tudor House
Funeral services provided by
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-7020
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
I remember my parents, George and Kathy Dovich commenting about what a great guy Bobby Heltzel was. I am sorry for the loss of your husband, father and grandfather.
August 20, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to the entire Heltzel family. Our prayers are with you.
Bill & Maria Phillips Jr
Friend
August 20, 2020
