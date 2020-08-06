Robert Earl Gilbertsen
Naples, FL and Watervliet, MI, formerly Chicago - Robert (Bob) Earl Gilbertsen, 94, entered eternal rest on August 3, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood where he enjoyed bowling, roller skating and other sports. At 17, he enlisted in the Navy where he served aboard the Battleship USS Indiana as an Electrician's Mate until the end of WWII. He was recalled and served at the Great Lakes NTS during the Korean Conflict. Bob and Carmela were married in 1951. Raising three sons, Bob became involved in scouting, boating, water skiing, camping, golfing and spent time sharing his knowledge of the trades with his sons. He worked as an electrician for 40 years. During that time he and his family spent summers at Paw Paw Lake, ending each with a Labor Day Pizza Party. After retirement, he and Carmela split their time between Watervliet, Michigan and Naples, Florida. They also enjoyed cruising and traveling to Europe. He was twice Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge, Commodore of Paw Paw Lake Yacht Club and ushered at church.
The thing Bob loved most was spending time with his loving family which includes: his wife of 68 years Carmela (DeLuise) Gilbertsen; three sons Kim Gilbertsen of Highland, UT, Kenneth (Margaret "Peggy") Gilbertsen of Chicago, IL, and Kurt (Ingrid) Gilbertsen of Lockport, IL; six grandchildren Carl (Danielle) Gilbertsen, Lynn (Joe Troutman) Gilbertsen, Claire Gilbertsen, Anne (Rob Dann) Gilbertsen, Nolan Gilbertsen, and Connor Gilbertsen; three great grandchildren Max and Beth Troutman, and Sophie Gilbertsen-Dann; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Edythe (Jacobson) Gilbertsen, two brothers Carl Gilbertsen and Thomas Gilbertsen, and two sisters Charmaine Yates and Thelma Ryan. Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet is assisting Bob's family with cremation and his life will be celebrated later. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Bob's family at hutchinsfuneral.com
. Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.