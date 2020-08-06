1/1
Robert Earl Gilbertsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Earl Gilbertsen

Naples, FL and Watervliet, MI, formerly Chicago - Robert (Bob) Earl Gilbertsen, 94, entered eternal rest on August 3, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood where he enjoyed bowling, roller skating and other sports. At 17, he enlisted in the Navy where he served aboard the Battleship USS Indiana as an Electrician's Mate until the end of WWII. He was recalled and served at the Great Lakes NTS during the Korean Conflict. Bob and Carmela were married in 1951. Raising three sons, Bob became involved in scouting, boating, water skiing, camping, golfing and spent time sharing his knowledge of the trades with his sons. He worked as an electrician for 40 years. During that time he and his family spent summers at Paw Paw Lake, ending each with a Labor Day Pizza Party. After retirement, he and Carmela split their time between Watervliet, Michigan and Naples, Florida. They also enjoyed cruising and traveling to Europe. He was twice Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge, Commodore of Paw Paw Lake Yacht Club and ushered at church.

The thing Bob loved most was spending time with his loving family which includes: his wife of 68 years Carmela (DeLuise) Gilbertsen; three sons Kim Gilbertsen of Highland, UT, Kenneth (Margaret "Peggy") Gilbertsen of Chicago, IL, and Kurt (Ingrid) Gilbertsen of Lockport, IL; six grandchildren Carl (Danielle) Gilbertsen, Lynn (Joe Troutman) Gilbertsen, Claire Gilbertsen, Anne (Rob Dann) Gilbertsen, Nolan Gilbertsen, and Connor Gilbertsen; three great grandchildren Max and Beth Troutman, and Sophie Gilbertsen-Dann; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Edythe (Jacobson) Gilbertsen, two brothers Carl Gilbertsen and Thomas Gilbertsen, and two sisters Charmaine Yates and Thelma Ryan. Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet is assisting Bob's family with cremation and his life will be celebrated later. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Bob's family at hutchinsfuneral.com. Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchins Funeral Home
209 S Main St
Watervliet, MI 49098
(269) 463-3811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hutchins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved