Robert Francis MacDonald
February 26, 1928 - February 12, 2020
Robert Francis MacDonald passed away peacefully at his home, on February 12, 2020. He was two weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. He was preceded in death by his first wife Clare, his only sister Theresa Rhatigan, granddaughter Jessica, and son Randy. He leaves behind his wife, Peggy, of sixty years. He considered his children to be his greatest accomplishment and his legacy will live on through his five sons, five daughters and their families. Twenty-three grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren will remember Grandpa's love.
He loved his life, his family and his country. A friend to many and a man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Please stop by for a celebration of Mac's life on February 29th, between 2:00 and 5:00 PM. The gathering will be held at the Pruitt's Residence at 59 Constitution Drive in Naples.
In lieu of flowers or arrangements, the family has requested that donations in Mac's honor be made to or a charity close to your heart.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020