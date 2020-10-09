Robert "Bob" Frank Simmons
Naples - Robert "Bob" Frank Simmons passed away on October 3rd at Hospice of Blue Ash in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born in Valdosta, Georgia on February 23rd 1931. His family relocated to Miami, Florida where he graduated from Edison High School. He then went on to serve three years in the Coast Guard during the Korean War. Afterwards, he returned to Miami where he graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Airline Management. He was Manager for Sales and Services and was able to travel the world with his family, and loved it. Retiring after 37 years with Eastern Airlines, Bob and his wife Faustine moved to Naples, Florida. There, he worked at REVS Institute Car Museum for ten years. Throughout his life he was very active in the Christian Church. He served as Deacon, Elder, Sunday school Superintendent, Chairman of the Board, Trustee, Choir member and Cook for the Men's breakfasts. In Naples he was a member of the Odd Fellows and served as Major Grand for two years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Faustine Williams, five children and ten grandchildren; Colleen Foster (Greg) Wade, Eden. Robert (Anne) Jonathan, Catherine, Cynthia. Valerie (Matthew) Sebs. Annette (Charles) Emily, Christopher. Lois, Andrew and Graciela. Services will be held on October 17th at Fuller Funeral Home 4735 Tamiami Trail East in Naples (9:30 -11:00) followed by a burial service at Memorial Gardens, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, Florida 33907. For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com
