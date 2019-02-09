|
|
Robert G. Hahlen
Naples, FL
Robert G Hahlen, 96, was called to heaven on Sunday,
February 3rd in Naples,
Florida surrounded by his loving
family. He was born in
Alliance on September 28, 1922 to the late Lena (Glanzman) and Fredrick Hahlen. He was a graduate of Alliance High School and an active Barber in the Alliance community for over 60 years. He retired from Mount Union Barber Shop in 1992 and his passion to connect with people lead him to Copeland Oaks Retirement Center, where he provided
companionship and barbering services to all residents for years to come. Robert was a sergeant in the 3rd army,
Division 94, World War 11. He served in the Battle of the Bulge and was a recipient of the prestigious Purple Heart Metal of Honor. He was proud to serve his country and was a committed advocate for all injured Veterans. Bob was a man of God and a longtime member of The Emmanuel Church of Christ in Alliance and Naples United Church of Christ.
Bob will be remembered as a kind and gentle man and a friend to all. He loved being a Barber and enjoyed sharing his knowledge for world news and sports with every client. His gift of conversation with all people earned him much love and respect in the Alliance Community. He was an avid golfer and a member of Sleepy Hollow CC in Alliance for many years. An ultimate sports fan he followed his beloved Cleveland Browns and supported all local sports teams. Bob was a gambler at heart and loved playing the lottery and betting on the horses.
He leaves to cherish his memory, Helen (Sera) Hahlen his wife of 69 years and Daughters Jan (Art) Hahlen, Muller of Naples, FL, Kimberlie ( Edwin ) Hahlen, Porter of Akron. Brother Wilbur Hahlen of Ocala Florida and granddoggies, Emma, Beau, Gunnar & Grayson. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved sister Lila (Hahlen) Smith.
Bob possessed a true passion for life and always shared his positive outlook with others. A celebration of his
amazing life will take place in Naples, Florida in March. In lieu of flowers, please show your support by donating to pawsassistancedogs.org providing therapy dogs to
wounded veterans. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019