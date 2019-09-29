|
|
Robert (Bob) Gillespie
Naples, FL - Robert (Bob) Gillespie, 88 years old, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Carlisle in Naples, Florida. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 9, 1930, the son of Charles and Rose Gillespie. He attended an elementary school, Our Lady of Angels, and high school, Brooklyn Prep, both in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, in 1952, and was a member of the President's Council of Holy Cross. Bob worked in advertising for various companies, including General Foods and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Bob was a veteran, having served in the US Army for two years.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marie Benita Gillespie, nee Lamond. They were married in July of 1959. Bob and Benita enjoyed traveling, and Bob especially enjoyed running the Trolley cars in the Trolley Museum in Branford, CT. He will be missed by all for his gentleness, kindness and sense of humor. Burial will be held at a later time.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019