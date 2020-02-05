|
|
Robert Guididas
Naples, FL - Bob Guididas' door was always open and he wanted nothing more than to be surrounded by the people he loved. There was never a question of whether someone could come over for dinner, stay the night or just move in if they needed time to sort things out. Friends and neighbors would often walk through his front door without even knocking. Everything Bob had was meant to be shared, and sharing with others was what made him happiest - other than being on his boat of course. Robert "Bob" Guididas was a kind, generous, adventurous man who worked his way up through the banking industry and raised a large loving family. He was so proud of all the kids and grandkids and was quick to show off family pictures.
Bob passed away February 1st, of heart failure. He was 65 years old. Born on Ash Wednesday, March 3rd 1954 and grew up in Westfield, N.J. surrounded by his brothers and sisters. He attended Holy Trinity for grammar and high school. Even as a child his mother says Bob was calm and very laid back. Bob graduated from Dayton University with a bachelor's degree in accounting, and went on to earn his master's degree from Cleveland State University. He worked in insurance at Chicago Fidelity, then at the Hartford Insurance Company, first in Denver, Colorado and then was promoted to a position in Cleveland, Ohio.
He then left for a management training program at Central National Bank, and from there, held nearly every position in banking. Bob said he loved that through banking, he could help people improve their lives.
But the weather in Ohio was cold, and Bob relished in his vacations to Florida so much that he decided to move here.
He started with Southeast Bank in Coral Springs , then moved to Naples as Vice President of commercial lending. From there, Bob became the President of Bank of Naples. After it was sold, he founded from the ground up Community Bank of Naples, where he served as President and CEO. After years of success there, the bank was sold to RBC.
Years later, a group of local investors had bought back the Bank of Naples name, and Bob knew it was something he wanted to be a part of. In 2005, he once again became the Bank of Naples President and CEO. In an interview with Florida Weekly, Bob said that his goal was not to create the biggest bank in town, but the best in town. "It's really a people's bank, and that's my focus," he said at the time. Bob retired in 2010.
Bob was a proud Eagle Scout who loved volunteering, and was a part of many organizations, including the Leadership Collier class of 1993, Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce, the Collier Building Industry Association, the Economic Development Council, the YMCA and the Collier County Affordable Housing Commission.
In particular, he loved volunteering at the Naples Therapeutic Riding Center, where he would help children with physical, mental and health issues ride horses.
Bob was an avid traveler, and took his family to faraway places like Ireland, Argentina and Brazil or places close to home, like camping in the Ten Thousand Islands and the Keys.
Bob was happiest when he was on his boat, taking friends and family out for a ride. He also was very physically active, and frequently went skiing, scuba diving and played golf, racquetball and basketball.
Bob will be remembered for his kindness, fun spirit and for always giving help to those who needed it.
Bob leaves behind so many loved ones, including: his mother, Helen Guididas, his wife Ann, his children, Daniel, Megan Dimeo (Joel), Timothy (Ashley), stepdaughters Michele Ross (Tom), Susan Fenimore (Mark), his ex-wife MariBeth, his siblings and their spouses, Edward (Mary Lou), James (Diane), William (Elizabeth), Nancy Kinney (Brian), Jean Landergan (Thomas), his grandchildren Benjamin, Hailey, Jane, Charlotte, Saige and Alexander and many neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Guididas.
The memorial service will be held at Fuller Funeral Home at 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, Florida on Friday, Feb. 7th from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a celebration of his life directly following the memorial at Harold's Place in the Meeting Room. The Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 10:30 am at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 985 Third Street South, Naples.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020