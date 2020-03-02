|
|
Robert J. Daly Jr (Bob)
Robert J. Daly Jr (Bob) 91, died Friday Jan 10, 2020 of natural causes. Bob was a 22 year Veteran with the U.S. Coast Guard, reaching the status of Senior Chief HSCS.
He leaves his wife of 40 years, Marjorie Getz Daly of Naples and 3 step children, Lynda Getz, Richard Getz, Leonard Getz and granddaughter Isabel Getz. He also leaves behind 8 of his 10 children.
Seven daughters, Judy McCoy (John), Pat Jones (Dudley), Kathy Joly (Brian), Sharon Daly, Cheryl White, Deborah Stevens (Rick), Kim Foul (Dennis), and one son, Richard Daly (Debbie), 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife Addie E. Daly, 2 sons Robert J. Daly 3rd, Ronald Daly and grandson Geoffery Jones.
At his request, his ashes were taken out into the Gulf of Mexico by the US Coast Guard Axillary of Ft Myers. Cremation was performed by the Neptune Society, Ft Myers.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020