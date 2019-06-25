Services
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
(212) 288-3500
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
980 Park Avenue
NY, NY
Naples - Robert J. McGinn (Bob), resident of Short Hills, New Jersey and Naples, Florida passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was 77 years old.

The son of the late Lawrence and Helen (née Kearns) McGinn of the Bronx, New York, Bob attended Fordham Preparatory School. He graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service where he completed ROTC training. Upon graduation from Georgetown, Bob served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and achieved the rank of Captain serving assignments in San Antonio, TX, Turkey and at the National Security Agency. After his time in the service, Bob began his lifelong career with J.P. Morgan & Co. Inc..

Early on at J.P. Morgan, Bob was responsible for credit and market risk to all North American-based financial institutions. He was a member of the bank's Credit Policy Committee and headed the Commodities Finance Department. Bob served clients in the Middle East and Africa and had an assignment in Beirut, Lebanon in the early 1970's.

Immediately prior to his retirement in 2002, as a Managing Director, Bob was responsible for J.P. Morgan's relationships with Central Banks throughout the world. From 1995-2000 he was seconded to Saudi International Bank, a U.K. registered bank as Chief Executive Officer. The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency and J.P. Morgan were its main shareholders.

Bob was also a Director of the Gulf International Bank (Bahrain), the American Hospital of Istanbul, Inc., the Council of Management of the King Fahad Academy (London), the American-Turkish Society, and a member of the Board of Advisors to the Georgetown Wall Street Alliance. He was also a trustee of the Gregorian University Foundation.

While enjoying his retirement in Naples, FL, Bob was extremely active in the Naples Council on World Affairs. He served as its Director for six years, held the position of Secretary, and was a member and Chair of the Nominating Committee, a Great Decisions Group Leader and Chair, Finance Committee Member, and Chair of the Judges Committee for Model UN. Bob was also a member of the Moorings Country Club.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Barbara (nee Sullivan) McGinn, his four children Elizabeth Robichaud (Michael), Patricia Farrell (Kevin), Anne Beabout (David), and Michael McGinn (Amy), and his five grandchildren of whom he was so very proud - Jack, Maura, Sarah, Kate, and Fiona. He is also survived by his brothers Lawrence McGinn Jr. (Kathleen) of St. James, NY and Kevin McGinn (Janet) of Upper Brookville, NY and his sister Sister Geraldine McGinn R.S.H.M. of Tarrytown, NY. Bob also leaves behind many loved in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, June 26th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel (1076 Madison Avenue NY, NY). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27th at 10am at St. Ignatius Loyola Church (980 Park Avenue NY, NY).

The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Bob's name to the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF), 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607 (800-452-CURE) or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 822-6344.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 25, 2019
