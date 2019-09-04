|
|
Robert J Potochney Sr
Naples - Robert J. Potochney Sr., 79, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2019. Since 1986, he has lived in Naples with his wife, Sonya, who survives him.
Robert was born April 23, 1940 in West Hazleton, PA to the late Michael and Helen Potoczny. Brother of the late John Potoczny, Rita Sereta, and Catherine Simons, he is survived by one sister, sister Helene of the Bernadine Franciscan Sisters, stationed in Reading, PA, and one brother, Frank Potoczny of Levittown, PA. He is also survived by a son, Robert J. Potochney Jr. of Valparaiso, FL, a daughter, Diana Linden and Grandson Kyle Abney of Sarasota, FL.
He was employed with several retail chains, retiring from Sally Beauty Supply in 2005.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Celebration of Life at 12:00 PM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens 525-111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences may be left online at www.HodgesNaplesMG.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019