Robert J. (Bobby Joe) Smith
Naples/Charleston, WV - Bob Smith, age 83, a proud Mountaineer, passed away peacefully at Avow Hospice after a brave battle with heart disease and pneumonia on October 24, 2020 at 11:11 pm. His wife of 57 years, Jean and his loving sons, Steven and Scott are grateful to have had the precious time at his bedside.
Bob was a Charleston, WV native and a graduate of Stonewall Jackson HS where he was an all-American basketball player. He was recruited to WVU and went on the have an illustrious career. Bobby Joe was co-captain of the 1959 national champion runner-up team.
WVU teammates, over the years, included "Hot Rod" Hundley, Jerry West, Willie Akers, Rod Thorn, Ronnie Retton and was coached by the legendary, Fred Schaus. Bob was the 18th player drafted in the NBA in 1959 and played several years for the Lakers, both in Minneapolis and Los Angeles and played for the Pittsburg Rens in the ABL. Bob was inducted in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in the class of 2009 and considered this his greatest honor.
After 13 years as a high school teacher and basketball coach at W. T. Woodson and George C. Marshall high school in Fairfax, Va., he returned to his alma mater, WVU, to become assistant head coach under Gale Catlett, where he remained until he retired from coaching in 1985.
Bob and his family moved to Naples, Fl in 1985 and began his long and successful career in real estate as a Broker and Sales Associate. He was involved in many communities including Wyndemere, Stonebridge, Vineyards, Kensington, Pelican Isle, Carlton Lakes, Pelican Strand and Lely Resort. He retired in 2013 from his longest tenure with Stock Development and was proud to be a valued member of the Stock Sales Team at Lely Resort.
Like all ex ball players, his passion turned to golf, where he was privileged to have played on most of the courses in Naples and to finally have his first hole-in-one. Bob loved playing golf with his good buddies David, Jim, Dennis, Jimmy and Rod in Naples, FL.
He is survived by his wife Jean (Beals) from Mt. Holly, NJ, sons Steven (Gina Marie), Scott (Anna, Naomi) and his three grandchildren, Amelia, Paris, and Avery who brought unending joy to his life, his brother Jim (Judy) and sister Della Horton. His parents, James and Geraldine and sisters Twila Mynhier and Anita Myers, preceded him in death.
He will be remembered by family and friends as a truly loving, generous, compassionate man with an engaging personality. His quick wit and delightful sense of humor brought laughter and joy to everyone in his presence. Bob's warm and genuine affection for people won the hearts of all who met him.
In lieu of flowers, or donations, Jeannie asks that you toast him with a great glass of red wine tonight! Condolences can be shared at www.legacy.com