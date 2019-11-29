Services
Robert Jack Noe

Robert Jack Noe Obituary
Robert Jack Noe

November 13, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (nee Renzi) Noe.

Dear father of Denise M. (Stephen) Noe Beresford, Linda A. Alaimo, and Robert John (Anne) Noe. Grandfather to Carrie (Eric) Betz, K.T. Alaimo, Geoffrey (Amy) Beresford, Christina Alaimo, Andrew Alaimo, William Beresford and Kyle Noe.

Great grandfather to Cameron and Layla Betz and Evelyn and Leigha Beresford.

Bob was a WWll veteran, a past faithful navigator in the 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus, and past member of the Serra Club of the Diocese of Buffalo, Bob was instrumental in starting the Cursillo program at St. Leo the Great Church, Buffalo N.Y.

Bob enjoyed golfing as a long time member of the Park Country Club, Willaimsville, N.Y. Bob was a life master bridge player was an avid reader and loved music. Bob retired to Naples, Florida in 1990 and moved back to Williamsville in 2016.

A Mass of ChristIian Burial was held at the Neuman Center at the University of Buffalo, Amherst N.Y. on Thursday November 21st. attended by Bob's family members and several friends.

Donations may be made in Bob's memory to Hospice of Buffalo or People Inc. Buffalo N.Y.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
