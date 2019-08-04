|
Robert John "Jack" Walser
Bonita Springs - Robert John "Jack" Walser, 91, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 29, 2019. Formerly of Minneapolis, MN he had been a resident of Naples for many years before recently relocating to Bonita Springs. Jack was born January 12, 1928 in Sioux Falls, SD, son of the late Fredrick and Ruby (Rud) Walser. He was a graduate of the University of Minnesota where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business. Mr. Walser was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Forces.
In 1956, Jack opened Town's Edge Oldsmobile in Hopkins, MN. The business grew into the Walser Automotive Group which today is still family owned, operated by his children. He was an avid bridge player who also enjoyed golf, tennis, swimming, skiing, his beloved Minnesota Vikings and hosting lavish parties for friends and family. Jack was a very generous man who quietly helped others in need.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gail L. (Sundberg) Walser; loving children, Robert (Julie) Young Walser of Minneapolis, MN, Paul (Becky) Walser of Wayzata, MN, Nancy Warner of Minneapolis, MN, Andrew (Kathleen) Walser of Edina, MN and 14 cherished grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Janis) Ryan of Golden Valley, MN, Lt. General Phillip (Carole) Shutler of Annandale, VA and many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Teddy and minnie. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Fredrick "Sonny" Walser, Charlotte (Gene) Cuny, Margaret Shutler; and the mother of his children, Carol Marie Wudke.
Memorials in his name may be made to Artis-Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples, FL 34108, Humane Society Naples, Attn: Community Affairs, 370 Airport-Pulling Rd N., Naples, FL 34104 or by giving to someone in need.
"A Toast to Smilin' Jack" will be held at the Minikahda Club on August 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019