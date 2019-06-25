|
Robert Joseph Cloughley
Naples - With his loving wife, daughter, and family at his side, Robert Joseph Cloughley joined our heavenly father June 18, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born April 25, 1934, in Kansas City, and was baptized, confirmed and served as an altar boy at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. On January 29, 1955 he was wed to Lois Ann Walgenbach, and for 64 years he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Bob loved sports and was an avid golfer. He continued to play golf and socialize with his friends and neighbors at High Point Country Club until a few days before his passing. Bob actively participated in The Order of the Knights of Columbus, and served regularly at St. William Catholic Church in Naples. Bob is survived by his daughter, Janis Cloughley Smith, and her husband James Smith, along with their 4 children. A Celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 am at St William Catholic Church in Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church, at 3333 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 25, 2019