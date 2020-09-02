Robert Joseph O'Malley
Naples, FL - Robert Joseph O'Malley, 84 of Naples, Florida died unexpectedly August 29,2020. Bob was born and raised in Washington Heights, NY. He was a graduate of George Washington HS and received a bachelors degree from New York Institute of Technology. He served in the NYPD and retired as Detective Sergeant after 22 years. After retirement Bob went on to open a shoe repair store and later became a bus driver for elementary school children which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was a lifetime member of the Elks, an avid golfer and reader.
Bob was born July 20, 1936 to Patrick O'Malley and Elsie Mills. He is predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Jane O'Malley. Survived by his partner of 17 years, Patricia Philpula, his daughter Kristin Barnes, grandsons Shane and Brendan, stepsister Maureen Ahn and his favorite son Eli the cat. Bob had a big heart, was a generous and funny man and will be dearly missed by many. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.fullernaples.com
