1/1
Robert Joseph O'Malley
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Joseph O'Malley

Naples, FL - Robert Joseph O'Malley, 84 of Naples, Florida died unexpectedly August 29,2020. Bob was born and raised in Washington Heights, NY. He was a graduate of George Washington HS and received a bachelors degree from New York Institute of Technology. He served in the NYPD and retired as Detective Sergeant after 22 years. After retirement Bob went on to open a shoe repair store and later became a bus driver for elementary school children which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was a lifetime member of the Elks, an avid golfer and reader.

Bob was born July 20, 1936 to Patrick O'Malley and Elsie Mills. He is predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Jane O'Malley. Survived by his partner of 17 years, Patricia Philpula, his daughter Kristin Barnes, grandsons Shane and Brendan, stepsister Maureen Ahn and his favorite son Eli the cat. Bob had a big heart, was a generous and funny man and will be dearly missed by many. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.fullernaples.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved