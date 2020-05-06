|
Robert Laurence Crompton
Fort Myers - Robert L. Crompton passed away on May 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Fort Myers, FL on May 8, 2020. Robert will be buried in the United States National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, where he will eternally join his wife Maxine.
Robert was born May 27, 1927 at Faunce, MN to George B. Crompton and Elsa Josephine Crompton. Robert served in the US Navy during the latter stages of World War II. He met and married Maxine Harter in 1948, and raised their six children: Linda; Robert Jr. "Larry" ; Virginia; Daniel; Alan and Colleen, who all survive him, as does his sister Mary R. Crompton who resides in Bonita Springs, FL.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn "Maxine" Crompton, who passed away in 2011 after 63 years of marriage and his brother George B. Crompton.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020