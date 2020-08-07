Robert Lee Brady



Naples - Robert Lee Brady of Naples, Florida formerly of Garden City, N.Y. Passed away August 4th 2020. Beloved husband of Joan F. Brady. Practicing twin careers Bob retired from teaching in 1988 and as a Broadcast Journalist in 1998.



Brady earned his B.S. & M.A. degrees at Seton Hall University and completed additional graduate work at Teachers College, Columbia University. Born in Newark, N. J. and raised in Irvington, N.J. he attended St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark.



Bob taught American History and related subjects for 23 years at Lawrence High School in Cedarhurst, N.Y. and another 2 years at High Schools in New Jersey. As a Newscaster for 41 years he was regularly heard on several radio and TV stations in New Jersey, New York and New England including WNBC and WOR in New York City and later in Naples at WNOG. Brady covered every major story in the NY Metro area for more than 20 years and in his 41 years as a Newscaster he crossed paths or interviewed hundreds of figures of world and local interest many of whom also appeared as guests on his various talk shows.



Brady served 2 years in the U. S. Army in Germany as a 1st Lt in the Military Police Corps and another 3 years in the active reserve.



He was a member of several national and local organizations including Retiree Council 43, New York State United Teachers where he served as the founding President of the Greater Naples Unit. He was also a member of the American Federation of Radio and TV Artists, Past Commander of the Naples Sail & Power Squadron, District 22 Education Officer of the U.S. Sail & Power Squadron, member of the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club, the Gulf Coast Sailing Club, Save-the-Bays Association, Jewish/Catholic Dialogue of Collier County, St. William Council of the Knights of Columbus and a Lector at St. Williams Catholic Church in Naples.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Guadalupe Social Services, P. O. Box 5034, Immokalee, FL 34143.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 10th at 10am, St. William Church, 750 Seagate Drive, Naples Florida.



Internment at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi, N. J.









