Robert "Bob" Langdon, age 81, of Marco Island, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 3, 2019. Born August 20, 1938 in Scottsburg, IN to Max and Dorotha (McGinnis) Langdon. Bob graduated from Scottsburg High School in 1956. He attended both Indiana and Purdue University. He worked for Ashland Oil as the Vice President of Marketing, a career spanning some 30 plus years. During his tenure Bob served as Chairman of the Board of the Asphalt Institute. Achievements and recognitions include the Asphalt Institute Distinguished Service Award, Kentucky Colonel, Tennessee Colonel Aide de Camp and University of Kentucky Fellow. His hobbies included golfing, fishing and boating. Survived by his two daughters, Kristy Whitesides and Kelly (Paul) Wooster and granddaughter, Madison Whitesides. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly "Kay" Langdon and one brother, Jim Langdon. A Celebration of Life Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home from 1:00 -2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Avow Hospice House at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019