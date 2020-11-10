Robert (Rob) Liles Ralph
Fountain Hills, AZ - Robert (Rob) Liles Ralph, 58, of Fountain Hills, AZ met his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ early on September 25, 2020. Rob was born September 11, 1962 in Lexington, MO to Norman R. and Jeanette L. Ralph. He graduated high school from Bob Jones Academy in Greenville, SC and went on to college at Bob Jones University where he received a BS in music education. He married Cynthia (Cyndi) Brant on August 12, 1983. They moved to Tampa, FL where Rob was director of bands for a school. He and Cyndi then lived on a sailboat in Apollo Beach. They then relocated to Kansas City, MO where he began a career in elevator service sales and maintenance. After MO, they followed his career to Detroit, MI, Naples, FL, Baton Rouge, LA and returned to reside in Naples (Royal Harbor) for 21 years. In 2013, they helped to found and were charter members of Christ the King Presbyterian Church, OPC. While in Naples, Rob established his marine business, Waveform Marine Electric. Rob and Cyndi took their boat twice across the Gulf Stream to Green Turtle Cay and the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas. On September 12, 2001, Rob and Cyndi were blessed with the birth of their son, Robert Brant Ralph (Brant). Brant and his dad were best friends and Rob was thrilled to coach Brant in little league and then in throwing discus and shot put. Brant also followed his dad in playing the trumpet and in enjoying his love of music. In 2015 Rob contacted a throwing coach in AZ and began to make trips out west with Brant. They grew to love the desert and the family moved to Fountain Hills, AZ in 2017. Rob served as the Fountain Hills High School track team throwing coach for the next three years. He loved the athletes and parents and enjoyed investing in the lives of the kids. Rob was always learning and trying new things. When Rob was 16, he earned his amateur "ham" radio license and enjoyed the hobby throughout his life. He loved woodworking and took classes at Gateway Community College where he studied precision machining. In 2020 he received the Gene Haas Foundation Student Manufacturing Award for his accomplishments. He was currently employed by the college as an instructor in the precision machining program. Rob was loved by the many friends he made through the years and by his cat Miss "P"uddy Tat. He is survived by his loving wife, Cyndi, his devoted son, Brant, his mother Jeanette (MS), a brother Norman Jr. (Marrena) (MO), an uncle Robert (Liala) Ralph (AZ), mother-in-law Rosemary Brant (SC), sisters and brothers-in-law: Linda (Brant) and Bruce Byers (SC), Suzanne (Brant) and Edward Vedock (PA), and Diana (Brant) Ling (PA) as well as 7 nephews and 3 nieces. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his father Norman, and an uncle Dean Ralph. Burial was in the family plot in Webb, IA. Memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 14th at 11 a.m. at Covenant Church of Naples, PCA at 6926 Trail Blvd. Masks optional. The service will be live streamed at https://bit.ly/38c8iQ0
