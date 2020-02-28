|
|
Robert M. Schultz
Naples - Robert "Bob" Schultz was a 1931 Buffalo, New York original. Sporting his signature flat top haircut, handlebar mustache and boisterous greeting, Bob was an unmistakably vibrant person who lived life on his terms and made every day count. Those who knew him knew he loved a good joke, and freely shared his vast knowledge and ideas with friends and strangers alike, often talking for hours.
Bob was a self-made man who proudly served his country as a Navy engineman. He was a hard working successful Western New York Businessman whose legacy includes H&S Auto Parts and former owner/operator of the Hamburg Aerodrome. An expert and well-known pilot and automobile and aviation collector, he was a frequent participant at fly-ins, car shows, and was a proud lifetime "QB" as an active member of the Buffalo and Naples chapters of the Quiet Birdmen.
He leaves behind his great love and life partner of 41 years Sandra L. Clever; her children Matthew (Mischelle), Traci (Dani), Brandon (deceased), Sarah, and Katherine (Stephen); his daughter Ruth (Barry); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob split his time between Buffalo, NY and Naples, FL and has many friends and family that will remember him well and miss him dearly.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020